Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Contributes all-around line in Game 3 win

Young recorded 12 points (6-10 FG), seven rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist across 33 minutes during a 92-90 win over the Cavaliers on Friday.

Young had his best effort so far in the series in the Game 3 victory. The 12 points and seven rebounds each marked series highs. Young has been strong on the defensive end in the series, with six steals across the last two games and at least one block in each game so far.