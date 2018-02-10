Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-double in Friday's win
Young scored 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 14 rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 97-91 win over the Celtics.
It's his fourth double-double of the season. Young's offense remains soft -- the 13 points was actually his highest total in the last five games -- but he's recorded a steal in 12 straight games to help him retain some fantasy utility, at least in deeper formats.
