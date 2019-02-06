Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-doubles in blowout win

Young recorded 12 points (6-12 FG), 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 24 minutes Tuesday against the Lakers.

Young was efficient with his shot on the day, converting on 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts while also cleaning up on the boards. Tuesday marked his second double-double in the last five games, and he's averaging 13.2 points along with 8.4 boards, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals over that stretch. Young will aim to maintain his recent level of play heading into Thursday's clash with the Clippers.