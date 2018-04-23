Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-doubles in Game 4 loss

Young totaled 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks across 39 minutes during Indiana's 104-100 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Young turned in his second consecutive 12-point effort of the series while also posting his best rebound total over the first four games against the Cavaliers. The veteran forward played another solid defensive game, as well, helping limit Kevin Love to a 2-for-10 tally from the field. Young's contributions on the scoreboard, the glass and on defense figure to once again be pivotal to Indiana's chances of securing a win in Wednesday's critical Game 5.