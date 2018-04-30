Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-doubles in Game 7 loss
Young produced 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Indiana's 105-101 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
Young put together another impressive all-around performance to wrap up the series. The veteran big man posted double-digit scoring efforts in the last five games against the Cavaliers, double-doubling in two of those contests. Young improved across the board in his second Pacers campaign, as well, finishing with 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 steals in 81 regular-season games.
