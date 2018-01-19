Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-doubles in loss to Portland

Young provided 10 points (5-12 FG), 14 rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 100-86 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

The 14 rebounds marked a season-high for Young, as he looked very comfortable with Myles Turner (elbow) out of the lineup. What's discouraging is the fact that it's only his third double-double of the season, as he's been struggling since the opening month. He does have double figures in scoring in six-straight games though, as he may finally be getting out of his funk.