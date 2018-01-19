Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-doubles in loss to Portland
Young provided 10 points (5-12 FG), 14 rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 100-86 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.
The 14 rebounds marked a season-high for Young, as he looked very comfortable with Myles Turner (elbow) out of the lineup. What's discouraging is the fact that it's only his third double-double of the season, as he's been struggling since the opening month. He does have double figures in scoring in six-straight games though, as he may finally be getting out of his funk.
More News
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Puts up 17 points in win•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Bounces back Monday•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Fills out stat sheet Friday•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Available to play Sunday•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Questionable Sunday vs. Nets•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Plays well again in victory•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...