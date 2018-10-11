Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-doubles in preseason debut

Young had 16 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), and 10 rebounds in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 104-89 preseason loss to the Bulls.

Young made his preseason debut Wednesday, returning from a foot injury to record a double-double in the loss. Young is in a precarious position heading into the season with the continuing emergence of Domantas Sabonis. He is likely going to see his minutes take a bump in the wrong direction which will, in turn, have a negative impact on his fantasy production. He is still a nice late-round target with upside in steals and field-goal percentage but owners should just temper their expectations.