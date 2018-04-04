Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-doubles in Tuesday's loss

Young finished with 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 107-104 loss to Denver.

Young double-doubled Tuesday but uncharacteristically failed to record a defensive stat. His performances have ebbed and flowed this season but on the whole, he has been a solid mid-round player with upside in steals, rebounding and field-goal percentage. Look for him to have a strong finish to the regular season as the Pacers pull out all stops to win as many games as they can.