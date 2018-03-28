Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-doubles in Tuesday's win

Young generated 17 points (8-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 92-81 win over the Warriors.

Young served as and ideal complementary presence alongside Victor Oladipo in the Pacers' attack, drawing even with Bojan Bogdanovic in scoring while posting his third straight double-digit point tally. After opening the month with single-digit shot attempts in five of the first six contests, Young has encouragingly put the ball up between 11 and Tuesday's 17 times in seven of the subsequent eight games. That's helped lead to a trio of double-doubles, pushing his value up a notch during the most critical juncture of the fantasy season.