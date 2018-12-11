Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-doubles in win Monday
Young accrued 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 36 minutes Monday against the Wizards.
Young cracked the 20-point threshold for the second-straight game, and appears to be finding his rhythm offensively after struggling to start the season. While the veteran forward is still managing 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, his primary role is that of veteran leader and his is little more than the fourth or fifth option on offense. Young has scored in double-figures in 10 of his past 12 games, but due to his role doesn't boast a high-enough ceiling to be considered much more than a fringe asset in standard leagues.
