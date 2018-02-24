Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Drops 20 in Friday's win

Young scored 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding five steals, four rebounds, an assist and a block in 32 minutes during Friday's 116-93 win over the Hawks.

The Pacers' defense played as big a role in the rout as their offense. as Young was one of three Indiana players to record at least four steals on the night. The 29-year-old hasn't had a great February so far, coming into Friday's game averaging 11.7 points, 7.7 boards and 2.5 assists on the month, but the streaky forward is capable of putting together a strong run if he heats up.