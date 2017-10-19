Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Drops double-double Wednesday
Young tallied 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 140-131 win over the Nets.
Though Young's output was likely inflated due to the extremely high-scoring nature of Wednesday's game, his production is certainly encouraging for fantasy owners who took a chance on Young this season. He's shown to be a solid two-way player in the past capable of grabbing boards and hitting threes -- a mold he stuck to Wednesday.
