Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Drops game-high 22 in Wednesday's win

Young scored 22 points (10-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding three rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-101 win over the Suns.

He's now scored in double digits in nine straight games, although Wednesday's 22 points has been the high-water mark for Young during that stretch. The veteran forward remains a complementary option in the Pacers' offense, but his ability to make an impact in steals has allowed him to hold onto some fantasy value in deeper formats.

