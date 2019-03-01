Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Efficient effort in win
Young finished with 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and three steals across 29 minutes in the Pacers' 122-115 win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.
On a night when the backcourt duo of Darren Collison and Wesley Matthews shot a combined 4-for-18, Young stepped up with a 55.6 percent success rate from the floor, including 60.0 percent from three-point range. The 12-year veteran finished February with five straight double-digit scoring efforts, and his 53.1 percent shooting for the season represents a career best.
