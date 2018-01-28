Play

Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Efficient from floor Saturday

Young contributed 20 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 37 minutes in Saturday's 114-112 victory over the Magic.

Young has now reached the double-digit scoring threshold eleven games in a row, shooting over 55 percent from the floor during that span. Young provides stats in all categories, which boosts his value to both owners and the Pacers team alike.

