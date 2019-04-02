Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Efficient production in win
Young generated 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and five assists across 34 minutes Monday against Detroit.
Young continued his extremely efficient play Monday although he unfortunately fell one rebound shy of a double-double. The veteran forward's made 20-of-33 shots over his past three games and has topped double-digits in four of his past five. While Young won't blow owners away with any of his singular production, his ability to consistently produce at an efficient clip across categories makes him a worthy option in any format.
