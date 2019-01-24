Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Explodes for big double-double
Young registered 23 points (10-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 110-106 win over the Raptors.
Young led the Pacers in points, rebounds, and steals Wednesday night in what was a huge effort from the forward to secure the win. Victor Oladipo went down with a knee injury in the game that seemed serious, so Young will look to fill the offensive void left by Oladipo going forward.
More News
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Drops team-high 27 points•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Swipes four steals in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Nears double-double•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Scores team-high 26 points•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Continues strong form despite loss•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Has another solid shooting night•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...