Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Explodes for big double-double

Young registered 23 points (10-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 110-106 win over the Raptors.

Young led the Pacers in points, rebounds, and steals Wednesday night in what was a huge effort from the forward to secure the win. Victor Oladipo went down with a knee injury in the game that seemed serious, so Young will look to fill the offensive void left by Oladipo going forward.