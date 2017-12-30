Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Fills out stat sheet Friday
Young registered eight points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and three steals across 32 minutes in Friday's 119-107 loss to the Bulls.
Young provided fantasy owners with a bit of everything except blocks in the defeat, although his final line shed further light on a recent unfavorable trend. Factoring in Friday's tally, Young has now generated single-digit point totals in five of his last seven games. The downturn has led to a notably lower 10.4 points per game average across 14 December contests than the 13.1 figure he managed in November. However, the veteran big man has managed to continue providing solid returns in rebounds and steals in particular, and moreover, his offensive decline appears to be in direct correlation to nothing more worrisome than a simple reduction in shot attempts; after putting up 12.1 shots per contest in November, Young is attempting a modest 9.1 field goals in the current month.
