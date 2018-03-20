Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Gives support to thin frontcourt with 18 points in win

Young posted 18 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and a steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 110-100 win over the Lakers.

With Domantas Sabonis (ankle) unable to go on Monday, both Young and Turner needed to log more minutes on the court with only Al Jefferson present to spell them in the second unit. This was Young's second-best rebound total in the past 10 games as well as his second-best point total in that span. He came one rebound shy of recording his seventh double-double of the season.