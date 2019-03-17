Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Has double-double in loss
Young finished with 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, and one assist in 34 minutes during Saturday's 102-100 loss to the Nuggets.
Young led the Pacers with 18 points, adding 10 rebounds to record another double-double. After a slow start to the season, Young has been fantastic for Indiana as they continue to hold onto a top-four seed in the East. He didn't have his normal allotment of defensive numbers here but certainly contributed in other areas. The Pacers face another tough matchup Monday when they travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Chips in 10 points Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Close to double-double•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Efficient effort in win•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-doubles in win•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Scores 22 points in Saturday's win•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...