Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Has double-double in loss

Young finished with 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, and one assist in 34 minutes during Saturday's 102-100 loss to the Nuggets.

Young led the Pacers with 18 points, adding 10 rebounds to record another double-double. After a slow start to the season, Young has been fantastic for Indiana as they continue to hold onto a top-four seed in the East. He didn't have his normal allotment of defensive numbers here but certainly contributed in other areas. The Pacers face another tough matchup Monday when they travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers.