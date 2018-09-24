Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Hopes to stay with Pacers
Young said Monday that he hopes to work out a deal to remain with the Pacers beyond this season, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.
Young opted into the final year of his contract at just shy of $14 million this season, and he said at Monday's media day that he hopes to remain with the Pacers long-term. Young will begin his third season in Indiana, where he's started all 155 games in which he's played over the last two seasons. The expectation once again is that he'll serve as the regular starter at power forward as he enters his age-30 campaign. In 2017-18, Young appeared in 81 contests and posted averages of 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
More News
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Returning to Pacers•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-doubles in Game 7 loss•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Scores 16 points in Game 5 loss•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-doubles in Game 4 loss•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Contributes all-around line in Game 3 win•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Out for rest Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...