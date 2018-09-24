Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Hopes to stay with Pacers

Young said Monday that he hopes to work out a deal to remain with the Pacers beyond this season, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

Young opted into the final year of his contract at just shy of $14 million this season, and he said at Monday's media day that he hopes to remain with the Pacers long-term. Young will begin his third season in Indiana, where he's started all 155 games in which he's played over the last two seasons. The expectation once again is that he'll serve as the regular starter at power forward as he enters his age-30 campaign. In 2017-18, Young appeared in 81 contests and posted averages of 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game.