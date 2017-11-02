Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Impressive two-way effort Wednesday

Young posted 26 points (12-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds and four steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 124-107 win over the Cavaliers.

After an average start to the season, with his best game coming during the team's season-opener, Young was excellent on both sides of the rock Wednesday. While his shots haven't been falling that well in general this year (46.3 percent after being over 50.0 percent the past two seasons), he's now averaging 12.5 shots per contest compared to just 9.3 during 2016-17. That volume should seemingly guarantee he eclipses last year's 11.0 points per game, assuming he can shoot at a respectable clip.