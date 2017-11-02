Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Impressive two-way effort Wednesday
Young posted 26 points (12-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds and four steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 124-107 win over the Cavaliers.
After an average start to the season, with his best game coming during the team's season-opener, Young was excellent on both sides of the rock Wednesday. While his shots haven't been falling that well in general this year (46.3 percent after being over 50.0 percent the past two seasons), he's now averaging 12.5 shots per contest compared to just 9.3 during 2016-17. That volume should seemingly guarantee he eclipses last year's 11.0 points per game, assuming he can shoot at a respectable clip.
More News
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Drops double-double Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Will not dress Monday vs. Pistons•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Leads team with eight boards in win•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Picks up double-double in Game 3 loss•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Records six steals in Game 2 loss•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Scores 20 points in Monday's win•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.