Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Lays a goose egg in victory

Young went scoreless while adding just four rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 98-95 victory over the Wizards.

Young was disappointing, to say the least, not bothering the scorers at all on Sunday. He had been playing well coming into this game and he still managed to record three steals. After a dud like this, he should be raring to go for another tough matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.