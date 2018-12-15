Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Leads Pacers with 26 points

Young accounted for 26 points (9-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 30 minutes Friday as the the Pacers topped the 76ers.

Young has absorbed the lions share of Victor Oladipo's offensive workload while he was on the mend, and his stretch of strong play continued Friday with Oladipo being eased back into the lineup. The veteran big man led the way Friday in a classic revenge game against the team that drafted him. MVP chants were raining down from the rafters (for 76ers star Joel Embiid) as Young was establishing himself as a fantasy option that should be on any owners radar who needs immediate production, although his role might dim ever so slightly as Oladipo takes back over.