Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Leads team with eight boards in win

Young posted nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and an assist across 21 minutes in Friday's 106-102 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Young finds himself surrounded by new faces in the starting lineup, with only Myles Turner returning to his role from 2016. While Indiana's new-look lineup screams 'rebuild', it should be good news for Young owners, as he'll be relied upon to lead the team. the Pacers didn't give Young al whole lot of time on Friday, as they wanted to see what they had in new acquisition Domantas Sabonis and rookie T.J. Leaf, but Young's starting role isn't in jeopardy.