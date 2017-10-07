Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Leads team with eight boards in win
Young posted nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and an assist across 21 minutes in Friday's 106-102 preseason win over the Cavaliers.
Young finds himself surrounded by new faces in the starting lineup, with only Myles Turner returning to his role from 2016. While Indiana's new-look lineup screams 'rebuild', it should be good news for Young owners, as he'll be relied upon to lead the team. the Pacers didn't give Young al whole lot of time on Friday, as they wanted to see what they had in new acquisition Domantas Sabonis and rookie T.J. Leaf, but Young's starting role isn't in jeopardy.
More News
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Picks up double-double in Game 3 loss•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Records six steals in Game 2 loss•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Scores 20 points in Monday's win•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Second straight double-double Thursday•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Records double-double in loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...