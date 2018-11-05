Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Misses shootaround; expected to play

Young missed Monday's shootaround due to an illness, though he's still expected to play against the Rockets, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Young should be in the starting lineup after a doctor gave him the OK following a Monday morning appointment, though the Pacers will likely wait and see how he's feeling closer to tip before confirming his status. If he's ultimately unable to go, look for TJ Leaf to enter the lineup in his place.

