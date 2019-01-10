Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Nears double-double

Young finished Wednesday's game against the Celtics with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and an assist across 26 minutes.

Young led his team on the boards with eight rebounds, although the Pacers would suffer an ugly 135-108 loss on the road. He's averaging 14.4 points and 6.8 rebounds over his previous five contests, and although he's been scoring with success of late, Young struggles to post enough well-rounded lines to warrant much consideration in most league formats.