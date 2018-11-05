Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Officially in Monday
Young (illness) will play Monday against Houston, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.
Young missed shootaround with an illness, but the expectation all along was that he'd be cleared for Monday night. He may not be 100 percent, but Young should be available for his usual role of roughly 30 minutes per night.
