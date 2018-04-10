Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Out for rest Tuesday

Young is out for Tuesday's contest against Hornets for rest purposes.

With the Pacers having secured a playoff spot, they'll opt to rest Young, Bojan Bogdanovic and Victor Oladipo for the team's final regular-season contest. In Young's stead, Domantas Sabonis, Trevor Booker and T.J. Leaf are all candidates to see extra run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories