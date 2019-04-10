Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Out for rest Wednesday
Young will sit out for rest during Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Hawks.
Young is getting the night off along with the Pacers' other key players. Doug McDermott, T.J. Leaf and Kyle O'Quinn should see extra run as a result.
