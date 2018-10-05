Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Out Saturday

Young (foot) is out for Saturday's preseason game against the Grizzlies.

A bone bruise has kept Young from practicing, so it's no surprise he'll be held out of Saturday's action. Considering there's no timetable for his return, he should be considered day-to-day, but it's possible the injury bleeds into the start of the regular season. In that scenario, Domantas Sabonis, Doug McDermott and Kyle O'Quinn are strong candidates to see expanded roles.

More News
Our Latest Stories