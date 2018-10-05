Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Out Saturday

Young (foot) is out for Saturday's preseason game against the Grizzlies.

A bone bruise has kept Young from practicing, so it's no surprise he'll be held out of Saturday's action. Considering there's no timetable for his return, he should be considered day-to-day, but it's possible the injury bleeds into the start of the regular season. In that scenario, Domantas Sabonis, Doug McDermott and Kyle O'Quinn are strong candidates to see expanded roles.