Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Out Thursday
Young (foot) is out for Thursday's preseason contest against the Rockets, J. Michael of IndyStar Sports reports.
Young has a bone bruise in his foot, which has prevented him from practicing. There's no reason to rush the veteran back into a game before he's practiced, so he'll sit out Thursday's exhibition opener. T.J Leaf will draw the start at power forward.
