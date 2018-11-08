Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Plays 21 minutes in Wednesday's loss

Young provided six points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, and two steals in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 100-94 loss to the 76ers.

Young struggled to make an impact in this one, finishing with four turnovers while scoring in single digits for the fourth straight game. Moreover, Young saw a season low minute total, with backup big man Domantas Sabonis delivering yet another double-double across 32 minutes of action. Young remains one of the team's most versatile defenders as well as a capable cog offensively, but he's off to a quiet start here in 2018-19.