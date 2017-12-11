Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Plays well again in victory

Young finished with 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 126-116 victory over Denver.

Young was questionable heading into the game but appeared untroubled in 39 minutes of action. He was likely suffering from a thigh bruise, an injury which often causes discomfort more than anything serious. He was very efficient from the field Sunday, a common theme across most of his games this season. Barring any setbacks from the thigh concern, he should be ready to roll against the Thunder on Wednesday.