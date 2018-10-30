Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Posts 16 points Monday
Young tallied 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in Monday's 103-93 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Young produced his highest scoring total of the season Monday night and has yet to post under seven points in any outing this season. While his scoring has been consistent, his assists, rebounds and steals have been fluctuating more than usual as he can't be trusted for more than points at this point right now.
