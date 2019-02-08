Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Posts decent all-around outing

Young recorded 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and five steals in 24 minutes Thursday against the Clippers.

Young has been as steady as they come of late, posting five straight games of 11 or more points, resulting in a 4-1 record for the Pacers. The 6-8 forward has also shot the basketball well over that stretch, turning in a 53.4 percent success rate from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc. Although he's logged 24 minutes in each of the last two matchups, his sudden reduction in playing time has all but impacted his production.