Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Posts double-double in win over Sixers
Young posted 19 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 101-98 win over the 76ers.
Young ended a run of futile offensive performances with a strong night at the offensive end and tallied his first double-double since Feb. 11 with the 10 boards. Frontcourt reserve Domantas Sabonis left the game with a gruesome looking ankle injury, but X-Rays later came back negative. Regardless of his teammate's status, Young remains the starter, but has proven prone to stretches of underwhelming performances this season.
