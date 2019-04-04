Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Posts solid final line

Young finished with 21 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steal over 35 minutes Wednesday against Detroit.

Young posted an efficient shooting day and came within two rebounds of a double-double in a 108-89 victory. The 30-year-old forward is averaging 12.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists over his previous 10 contests and will aim to finish out the regular season on a high note heading into the playoffs.

