Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Produces across the board line

Young provided 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 29 minutes during a 126-106 win over the Warriors on Thursday.

Young turned in one of his fairly typical solid all-around efforts during the win. It marked the sixth time across the last seven games that he's had at least 15 points. Young's also been on a tear rebounding the ball lately, with at least eight boards across his last eight games.