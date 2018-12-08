Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Productive in Friday's win
Young collected 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 112-90 win over the Magic.
Young exceeded his per-game averages for the season in every category except steals. However, the absence of Domantas Sabonis (illness) was likely a major factor. Young has taken a step back overall in 2018-19, but he's still capable of filling up the box score every once in a while. The biggest area of drop-off has been from beyond the arc, as this showing actually marked his season high in made threes. In fact, Young had made just four threes while connecting on 16.0 percent of his attempts entering Friday's contest, this after being a fairly reliable but low-volume deep threat in his first two seasons with the team.
More News
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Swipes season-high five steals•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Plays 21 minutes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Officially in Monday•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Misses shootaround; expected to play•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-double in win over Knicks•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Posts 16 points Monday•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...