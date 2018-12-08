Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Productive in Friday's win

Young collected 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 112-90 win over the Magic.

Young exceeded his per-game averages for the season in every category except steals. However, the absence of Domantas Sabonis (illness) was likely a major factor. Young has taken a step back overall in 2018-19, but he's still capable of filling up the box score every once in a while. The biggest area of drop-off has been from beyond the arc, as this showing actually marked his season high in made threes. In fact, Young had made just four threes while connecting on 16.0 percent of his attempts entering Friday's contest, this after being a fairly reliable but low-volume deep threat in his first two seasons with the team.