Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Pulls down 14 boards in loss

Young had just six points (2-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), but added 14 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 109-103 loss to Dallas.

Young just couldn't get his shot to drop as the Pacers lost a heartbreaker to the lowly Mavericks. Young has played very well of late, scoring in double-figures in five of his past seven games while contributing plenty of rebounds and his normal assortment of defensive stats. This was purely a bad night for Young and he should bounce back in a favorable matchup against the Hawks on Wednesday.