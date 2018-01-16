Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Puts up 17 points in win

Young recorded 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots in 36 minutes during Monday's 109-94 win over the Jazz.

Young is surging back into relevance after struggling through a dreadful last two weeks of 2017, where he averaged a paltry 7.1 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last eight games of the year. Monday's effort was his best scoring output in over a month. It's an encouraging sign for Young, who still hasn't lost his starting gig despite this slump, so the minutes are there for the 10-year vet if he can right the ship.