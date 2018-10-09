Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Questionable for Wednesday

Young (foot) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's preseason game against the Bulls.

Young is yet to take the floor this preseason, but it looks like there is at least a chance the veteran could return for Tuesday's contest. It's Young' last opportunity before the start of the regular season, so if he is ultimately held out, his status for the Pacers' season opener against the Grizzlies on Oct. 17 suddenly comes into question.