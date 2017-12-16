Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Questionable Sunday vs. Nets
Young is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets due to a sore left knee.
It's unclear if Young suffered an injury at some point during Friday's loss to the Pistons, in which he played 38 minutes and finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. The veteran has played at least 38 minutes in each of the last five contests, so wear and tear could certainly a factor. Regardless, check back for a more definitive update on Young's status after shootaround Sunday morning.
