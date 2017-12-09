Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Questionable Sunday with sore thigh

Young is questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Nuggets due to a sore right thigh.

Young likely suffered the injury during Friday's win over Cleveland, as this is the first news of him dealing with thigh soreness. More news on his status should become available after he goes through Sunday's morning shootaround. In the event he doesn't participate in the contest, Domantas Sabonis, T.J. Leaf and Al Jefferson are all candidates to see a boost in workload.