Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Questionable with illness

Young is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Wizards due to an illness.

With Domantas Sabonis (ankle) out and Myles Turner (ankle) questionable, Young's presence in the frontcourt, or lack thereof, will certainly be amplified. If he ends up missing the contest, Trevor Booker, T.J. Leaf and Al Jefferson are all candidates to see expanded roles.

