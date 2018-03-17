Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Questionable with illness
Young is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Wizards due to an illness.
With Domantas Sabonis (ankle) out and Myles Turner (ankle) questionable, Young's presence in the frontcourt, or lack thereof, will certainly be amplified. If he ends up missing the contest, Trevor Booker, T.J. Leaf and Al Jefferson are all candidates to see expanded roles.
More News
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Posts double-double in win over Sixers•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Lays a goose egg in victory•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Pulls down 14 boards in loss•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Drops 20 in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Another double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-double in Friday's win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...