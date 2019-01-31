Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Records team-high 13 points

Young accumulated 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a block in 27 minutes Wednesday against Washington.

Young put together an efficient shooting day, hitting on 62.5 percent of his attempts from the field and his lone shot from beyond the arc. He also proved valuable on the boards, notching seven rebounds for the second straight game. Despite a solid effort, the Pacers would fall on the road by a score of 107-89. With one final game to go in January, Young is averaging 14.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 blocks through 13 contests.