Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Returning to Pacers

Young has exercised his $13.7 million player option to remain with the Pacers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Young started all 81 games he appeared in last season, seeing 32.2 minutes per tilt. The power forward, who turned 30 years old earlier this month, had his worst year from the field (48.7 percent) since 2014-15. However, he continued his quality defense, averaging 1.7 steals. Unless Pacers management makes significant offseason moves, Young will likely be a full-time starter and solid fantasy commodity again next season.