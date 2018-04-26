Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Scores 16 points in Game 5 loss

Young posted 16 points (8-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 98-95 loss to the Cavaliers.

Young continues to face the tall task of guarding LeBron James for the majority of his court time, but that hasn't depleted his energy for the offensive end, as he has now logged three-straight double-digit scoring games. Young has been extremely efficient from the floor in those games as well, shooting over 60 percent, which will need to continue for the Pacers to stave off elimination in Game 6.