Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Scores 17 points in Monday's win
Young recorded 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 105-97 win over the Magic.
Young continues to be a pretty consistent contributor, albeit with a couple duds thrown in recently against the Rockets and Grizzlies. He is providing well-rounded production, with decent numbers in every area except blocks and free-throw percentage (while averaging less than one attempt for the first time in his career). As long as the Pacers remain relevant in the playoff race, Young seems poised to continue playing a major role.
